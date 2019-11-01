Woman struck, killed crossing SR 193 in Liberty

A woman was struck by a car and killed Thursday attempting to cross State Route 193 in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 25-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed Thursday attempting to cross State Route 193 in Liberty.

The accident happened at 8:35 p.m. near the Interstate 80 overpass.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a teenage driver from Girard was traveling north on Route 193 when she hit Shivani Bhatt, of India, as Bhatt attempted to cross the road.

Bhatt was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she died.

The teen was not injured.

According to Highway Patrol, Bhatt and her friends (all medical students) were in town for interviews. They were coming from Station Square and were heading back to the Comfort Suites hotel.

A Highway Patrol sergeant said the area where they crossed the road was unlit, and it was dark at the time of the crash.

Route 193 was closed for about three hours as troopers investigated the crash. That investigation is ongoing.

No charges are being filed against the teen driver at this time.