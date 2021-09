YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a woman was stabbed overnight.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. at the corner of West Glenaven Avenue and Rosedale Avenue.

Youngstown police said the victim had two cuts, one behind the leg and the other on the back of her head.

She was transported to the hospital in stable condition, but police said she was uncooperative with officers on scene.

