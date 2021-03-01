Woman hurt, man hit by car during fight in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a woman said she was a stabbed and her husband was hit by a car during a fight in Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called about 7:43 p.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Clearwater Street NW on reports of a fight.

A woman there told officers that a group of people came to her house and threatened her. After the group left, she called her husband over to stay with her because she was scared.

A little while later, the group came back and a fight ensued in the middle of the street between the couple and the group.

At one point, the woman said she was stabbed with a knife. As the four suspects got into a car to leave, the driver hit the woman’s husband, forcing him up over the hood and onto the pavement, according to the police report.

The woman refused medical treatment for what police described as superficial wounds. The man was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for a possible broken hand and internal injuries.

Police could not find the suspected vehicle, which is described as a black Impala.