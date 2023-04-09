YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Across the Valley, many celebrated Easter Sunday with prayer and by spreading positivity.

In Youngstown, two people spent their Easter offering prayer at the corner of Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street, holding signs that read, “Need prayer?”

Monica Phillips says she has been praying with people this way for 17 years. She says she was in church when she realized it was her calling to go beyond the building to help others.

“We come out and just let them know that Jesus loves them, no judgement, a lot of people won’t go in the church in the church building,” Phillips said. “But there still need to be somebody out here to let them know that Jesus loves them.”

Phillips plans to do this weekly in different areas around Youngstown.