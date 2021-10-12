Woman speaks out after doorbell camera picks up sounds of gunshots in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The frightening sound of gunfire Monday night near a Warren apartment complex was caught on a doorbell camera. Now, the woman who shared the video on social media is speaking out, saying someone needs to take a stand.

The scary sound was caught on Shyann Hall’s doorbell camera.

“It happens over here way too often,” Hall said.

Hall was playing with her 18-month-old son outside her North Feederle Apartment Monday evening when, according to a police report, a home on nearby Milton Street was shot at.

“It was very scary hearing that. At first, I didn’t know if it was a firecracker or something, so I kinda looked and I’d seen other children and things and people running inside, so I knew that there was danger and I had to get away,” Hall said.

She shared the video on Facebook, and although she got some criticism for posting it, she says someone needs to take a stand.

“People need to see what’s happening in our area, and I’m not gonna be afraid of somebody to come shoot me because of that. That’s wrong. I was just out here playing with my son,” Hall said. “I need to take a stand for the area, and if that’s not done, who’s gonna do it? We just can’t sit here and cower and let criminals rule the streets. That’s just not OK.”

No one was hurt in the shooting.

According to the police report on the incident, officers recovered seven shell casings and observed three bullet holes on the back of the house.

A woman told police that she believes the shooting was targeted and that there is a “hit” on her or her acquaintances.