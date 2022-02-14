UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police and Union Twp. police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman in critical condition.

According to a public information release, police responded to the Walmart parking lot on West State Street Sunday a little after 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Melissa Spring, of Grove City, with a gunshot wound.

Spring was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where she was last listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting.