YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman told an officer she was shot Saturday morning.

According to Boardman police, a woman pulled up in a car to a Boardman officer early Saturday. She told the officer she had been shot in the shoulder.

Police determined the shooting took place in Youngstown and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Youngstown Police are handling the investigation.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.