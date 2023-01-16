YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night.

According to Captain Jason Simon with the Youngstown Police Department, a 26-year-old woman was a passenger in a car that was shot at just before 11 p.m. on the double-digit block of North Hazelwood Avenue.

The driver was not injured and the woman is in stable condition, according to Simon.

Simon said YPD processed the scene and spoke with the victim and witnesses.

No arrests have been made at this time.