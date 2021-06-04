Woman sentenced to prison in planned robbery that led to fatal Sharon shooting

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sharon man in 2019 was sentenced to prison Friday morning.

Alexis Holmes, 22, of New Castle, pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel Wallace in Mercer County Common Pleas Court to robbery and burglary charges.

She was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison, with credit for the 730 days she already served.

Holmes was charged in a planned robbery in Sharon that led to the shooting of 24-year-old Khalil “Champ” Hopson and his pit bull, Blue.

The shooter, Eddie Robinson Jr., pleaded guilty to murder and animal cruelty charges in September 2020. He’s currently serving 15 to 45 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators arrived at the Cedar Avenue home on May 23, 2019 to find blood on the kitchen floor leading to the side porch. Two shell casings were on the floor, indicating that the shooting happened in the house.

Investigators said a family member of Hopson was home at the time and said he woke up to the sound of two gunshots. He said Hopson yelled that he had been shot and Holmes let the shooter in.

Police found Holme’s purse in the house, according to the complaint.

They interviewed the family member, and she told officers that she and Hopson were on the porch when three men rushed them holding guns. She said one of the men brought Hopson in the house while she was held at gunpoint, according to the criminal complaint.

She told investigators she ran after hearing a gunshot. She said she did send Hopson Snapchat messages after the shooting to see if he was OK, saying that was the only way they communicated, the complaint stated.

Holmes told police that she was dating Robinson but they broke up.

Police confiscated Holmes’ cell phone and reported finding text messages between her and Robinson discussing robbing Hopson. Police said the messages indicated that Robinson knew Holmes was spending time with Hopson.

Police said surveillance video in the area showed Holmes and Robinson together in New Castle on May 28. The video showed Robinson placing what appears to be a firearm in a barbecue grill/smoker, according to the complaint.

Investigators said the video later showed Holmes handing Robinson the firearm.

Police said a witness confirmed the robbery plans of Robinson and Holmes and said the two were shopping together in Youngstown on May 24 — a day after the murder.

Investigators said surveillance video from the Walmart on Goldie Road confirmed the witness’s information.

Police said when Robinson and Holmes arrived at an Austintown hotel, they seized controlled substances and several bundles of cash, totaling more than $6,500.

They reported finding more money — a total of $12,000 — hidden under the carpet of Holmes’ vehicle.