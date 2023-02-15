YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who pleaded guilty this week to stabbing a man during a fight and firing a shot at him was sentenced Wednesday to at least two years in prison.

Judge John Durkin sentenced Brian McCall Anderson, 27, to two to three years in prison on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as one year for a firearm specification.

Anderson pleaded guilty to the charges Monday which stem from a Dec. 28, 2021, fight in the backyard of her mother’s home on Hawthorne Street.

Reports said Anderson was sleeping when her sister and her sister’s boyfriend showed up about 3 a.m. and began arguing. Anderson then began arguing outside with the boyfriend, who was holding a child.

She pulled a gun on him but did not fire, however, she later stabbed him and after he tried to leave she fired a shot at him.

The sentence in the case was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Anderson apologized before her sentence was handed down.

“I honestly was just trying to defend myself,” she said.

Judge Durkin said the shot she fired turned the case from one of self defense to one of felonious assault.

“Where things went south was when you got the gun,” Judge Durkin said.

Anderson was also given credit for the 414 days she has served in the county jail awaiting the outcome of her case.