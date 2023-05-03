BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was sentenced to charges that she embezzled money from her former employer in Brookfield.

The charges stemmed from an investigation that began in June 2019 after the owner of Village Green Veterinary Service reported inconsistencies in payroll, taxes and bank accounts.

Tracey Obermiyer, 52, of Brookfield, was sentenced to five years of community control and must pay restitution.

In December, Obermiyer pleaded guilty to amended charges of grand theft, attempted identity fraud and forgery in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, according to court records.

Obermiyer will serve 180 days in jail starting May 8 at noon.