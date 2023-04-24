YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman serving a jail sentence in an animal cruelty case has asked for the second time to be released early.

The attorney for Rayne Dunmire, 22, filed the motion Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Dunmire was sentenced Jan. 4 by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to five years probation with the first six months to be served in the Mahoning County Jail after entering a guilty plea Nov. 2 to a fifth-degree felony charge of cruelty to companion animals.

That charge stemmed from a June 22 search warrant served at Dunmire’s East Boston Avenue home where humane agents found a dead German Shepherd in a locked closet. An examination found that the dog starved to death.

Dunmire was on vacation at the time. She told the court she had asked relatives to look after the dog, but they failed to do so.

In the request filed Monday, attorney Michael Kivlighan told Judge Krichbaum that the jail time his client has already served is a sufficient punishment, especially coupled with the time she has remaining on probation.

Kivlighan also wrote that Dunmire’s three young children need her and Dunmire has job training lined up for when she is released from jail.

Judge Krichbaum Feb. 23 denied an earlier request from Dunmire for early release.