YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Avondale Avenue woman who pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting up a South Side home was sentenced to six to seven and a half years in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum gave the sentence to Annexie Acevedo, who pleaded guilty to a second degree felony charge of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

The sentence was agreed upon by prosecutors and defense counsel and upheld by Judge Krichbaum. Acevedo had been free on $50,000 bond she posted after her arraignment in municipal court before she was sentenced.

Reports said city police were called about 1:05 p.m. March 19 to a home in the 600 block of West Chalmers Avenue, where reports said a 17-year-old girl told officers that Acevedo had fired several shots at her home after they argued the day before when the victim slammed Acevedo’s car door.

There were four other people in the home and they were all teens, reports said.

Police found five bullet holes in the house and six 9mm shell casings in the street.

According to the police report, investigators viewed video of the shooting and found that Acevedo has an address in the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue. Police went there and found Acevedo in the same car that was used in the shooting, reports said.

Reports said police searched the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun under the seat.