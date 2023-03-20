YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –A woman accused of breaking into an elderly woman’s home and wrestling with her was sentenced Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to at least five years in prison.

Nicole Corbett, 44, received the sentence of five to seven and a half years in prison from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after she pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of burglary.

The charge stems from a Dec. 14 arrest after police were called about 8:30 a.m. to the single-digit block of Leah Avenue for a report of a prowler. When they arrived, they were greeted by a woman who told them that she had wrestled with someone who was inside her home and was trying to take jewelry from a bedroom.

Reports said the woman was lying down when she got an alert from her camera system that someone was in her home. She called 911, and when she saw a police officer at the door, she went to answer it. That’s when she found the other woman, later identified as Corbett, ransacking a bedroom, according to the report.

The two women wrestled, and reports said there was scratching and hair pulling that was also caught on video before Corbett managed to break free. She was found by police walking on the street, and police detained her in a cruiser.

When police checked the video and compared it to Corbett, she was arrested, reports said.

Corbett did not take anything out of the home, reports said.