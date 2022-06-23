NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle woman was sentenced for her role in a drug trafficking operation in Lawrence County.

Deia Eggleston, 46, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for violating federal drug trafficking laws.

According to court documents, Eggleston allowed her relatives, who were trafficking drugs, to use her home in the 400 block of Bleakley Ave. to manufacture methamphetamine and to store drugs and guns. The activity continued from about January 2017 to May 2019, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say she also helped in the delivery of cocaine by mail, which federal agents intercepted.

During a search of Eggleston’s home, investigators found numerous drugs and guns, prosecutors said.