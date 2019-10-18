Woman says Warren man sprayed pepper spray, hitting baby and child with spray

The woman said Andre Kerr first attacked her and then sprayed pepper spray in the car, causing the spray to hit four children

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man faces a domestic violence charge after a woman reported that he attacked her and sprayed pepper spray in a vehicle, hitting her four children with the spray.

An employee of Lil Mac food store on Parkman Road NW in Warren first called to report a disturbance in the parking lot. Police said the woman, who was in the vehicle at the store, then called 911 to report the attack.

She said 22-year-old Andre Kerr grabbed her arm and choked her, pushing her around. She said he then grabbed the pepper spray, saying, “I about to do you like you did me before,” referring to a time she sprayed him with pepper spray while he was beating her up a few weeks ago, according to a police report.

The woman told police that Kerr sprayed the pepper spray outside the vehicle’s window, but the wind carried it into back into the car, hitting the children inside. He then got out of the car and began walking west on Northwest Boulevard, toward a family member’s home.

Police said the woman had visible injuries on her neck. The children most affected by the pepper spray were a 2-and-a-half-month-old baby and a 9-year-old boy.

An ambulance was called to treat the children.

Police noted that Kerr had a warrant for an aggravated drug-trafficking charge. They said he had past domestic violence convictions and charges in 2016 and 2017.