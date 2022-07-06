WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman said twin sisters assaulted her while at a gas station on July 4.

Police responded to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for a woman who said she had been assaulted.

The 20-year-old woman said she was in the Gas Land on N. Park Avenue around 9 p.m. when a woman she knew and her twin sister told her to come outside so they could fight, according to a report.

When the woman wouldn’t go outside, she said the sisters grabbed her by her hair and dragged her out to the parking lot, reports said.

Police said they saw scrapes on her knee, foot and face.

Medical staff said there was a possibility her foot was broken.

The woman said she wasn’t sure which sister grabbed her first since they were twins, according to the report.