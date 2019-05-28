Woman says Smith Twp. man attacked her, tried to stab her

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Smith Township police said they found a marijuana-growing operation during an investigation of a domestic violence incident.

Around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, a police officer reported hearing screaming coming from Alden Avenue. The officer went to the area, where he found a woman who said she had just been assaulted.

The woman told police that 19-year-old Trent Haynes-Myers chased her out of the house with a knife, trying to stab her. She said prior to that, he threw her to the ground, choked her and broke her phone, according to a police report.

Police said the woman had a cut on her eye, and she was crying.

Neighbors reported hearing the woman screaming, "He's going to kill me" while she ran outside.

Officers began searching for Myers, who they said ran from the area before they arrived. Police said the back door of Myers' home was open and the woman gave officers permission to search for Myers.

Police said during the search, they found multiple marijuana plants in the basement, along with a lighting system, fans and chemical materials.

Officers arrested Myers nearby. They reported that he struggled with officers, who had to use a Taser to get him under control. During his arrest, police said he continued to yell profanities at officers.

He was charged with felonious assault, possession of a controlled substance, disrupting public service, domestic violence, underage possession of alcohol and resisting arrest.

Police continue to investigate the marijuana grow operation.