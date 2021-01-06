Woman says she will hire own attorney in 2017 Youngstown murder case

Moore told the judge via video conference from the Mahoning County Jail she wanted to get rid of her court-appointed attorney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A co-defendant in a 2017 murder told a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Wednesday she wanted a new attorney less than a week before she was supposed to stand trial.

Judge Maureen Sweeney told Lyric Moore, 24, she can have a new attorney but she cannot pick and choose who her court-appointed attorney will be.

Moore told the judge via video conference from the Mahoning County Jail she wanted to get rid of her court-appointed attorney, Lou DeFabio.

Moore was to go on trial Monday for her role in the Feb. 9, 2017 death of Zachary Howell, 40, who was found shot to death and burned beyond recognition in an SUV behind a vacant home in the Sharon Line neighborhood of Youngstown’s east side.

Moore is accused of setting Howell up to be robbed and killed by Terrell Martin, 40, who pleaded guilty last year to a charge of murder and aggravated robbery and is serving a prison sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

DeFabio said he and Moore had “communication issues” and he has no acrimony towards her, but after she filed a complaint against him that was denied by the state Supreme Court, it was best that she retain new counsel.

Judge Sweeney told Moore she could not pick and choose another court appointed attorney. Moore told Judge Sweeney her family was working on hiring her another attorney.