Woman says she was robbed at gunpoint at Liberty motel

The woman said she was robbed at gunpoint outside a motel on Motor Inn Drive in Liberty

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges after a woman told police that she was robbed at gunpoint at a motel in Liberty Township.

Police were called at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to a motel on Motor Inn Drive, where a woman told them that she was robbed at gunpoint of $160 in cash.

The woman said she was walking back from the local Speedway when she passed a man, later identified by police as 44-year-old Almando Lane, standing on the balcony. She said the man asked her if she smoked, and when she said no, he pulled out a gun and said, “Well, give me all your money b****,” according to a police report.

Police say Lane admitted to having a gun in his room but denied robbing the woman. He said the woman was upset because her friend was in his room and she didn’t want her there.

Officers reported finding a firearm and ammunition in the dresser drawer and $78 in cash in Lane’s wallet. Officers also discovered that the gun was reported stolen out of New Castle.

Lane was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property. An additional charge of having weapons under disability is pending due to a prior felony case in Florida, the report stated.