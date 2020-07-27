Woman says she was bitten by ‘bar dog’ in Warren

The woman suffered cuts to her face, near her eye

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Cortland said she was bitten by a dog while at the Sons of Italy in Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called to Trumbull Regional Medical Center on reports of a dog bite.

The 45-year-old victim told officers she was at the Sons of Italy on NE Harrison Street at about 7:30 p.m. Friday when she was bitten. She said she was enjoying her drink and petting the dog when it lunged at her and bit her in the face.

The woman suffered cuts to her face, near her eye, according to the report.