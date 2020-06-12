Woman says she was attacked in pool at Avalon Inn

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that she was pushed into the pool at the Avalon Inn and Resort in Howland by another woman and then a group of “middle-aged” women jumped in and attacked her.

According to a police report, the 20-year-old woman was at the hotel on Tuesday, June 9 when she got into a verbal argument with her friends.

The victim said unknown women got involved in the argument and one of them pushed her into the pool.

The woman said three other “middle-aged” women jumped in and began dunking her underwater several times. She told police that she felt like she was drowning.

The woman said while they were dunking her, they would let her come up for air and screamed at her, “Stupid b****!” and “Black lives matter,” the report stated.

Police say the women let the victim go after a manager came to the scene and told them to go back to their rooms.

The woman said her neck and ribs are sore and she suffered a cut in her mouth. Police noticed bruising on the left side of her neck, the report stated.

Police said a surveillance camera may have captured the incident. They are investigating.