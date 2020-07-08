Woman says Newton Falls city manager does not represent entire community’s view on statues

City manager David Lynch said his community would welcome statues of historic U.S. figures that are now being rejected by other cities across the country

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – City manager David Lynch wants Newton Falls to be known as a sanctuary city for statues, but one woman said he does not represent everyone in the community.

Earlier this week, Lynch said his community would welcome statues of historic U.S. figures that are now being rejected by other cities across the country.

Debbie Zampino walked back and forth in front of the administration building earlier Wednesday, holding a sign that read, “Politics aside, Mr. Lynch does not have the right to speak for all of us.”

Lynch has appeared on a national news show and Zampino wants people to know his views don’t represent all residents’ views.

“I just felt that he had no legal or moral right to represent every citizen of this community in his thoughts and his opinions,” she said.

Lynch has said the majority of his community is in favor of the decision.