Woman says motorcyclist pulled gun on her during road rage incident in Warren

The woman said the man was yelling and pointed a gun at her

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that a motorcyclist pulled a gun on her after he got mad about a driving incident.

According to a police report, the 18-year-old woman said she was leaving the parking lot of McDonald’s on East Market Street at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and turned onto North Road. At that time, she said she heard a horn blow and saw a motorcycle behind her.

She said the driver of the motorcycle was yelling and making disparaging remarks toward her. He then got in front of her and continued yelling at her, while slowing traffic, according to the police report.

The woman said the man then pulled a gun from his hip, turned around and pointed it at her.

The woman said she pulled into Harbor Freight and called police.

The incident is under investigation.

More stories from WKBN.com: