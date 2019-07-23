Woman says man threw her from car in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing multiple domestic violence charges after a woman reported she was thrown from a vehicle in Boardman.

Early Thursday morning, officers were called to the intersection of Overhill Road and Hudson Drive, where a woman was reportedly lying in the roadway.

Police said the woman was crying and yelling hysterically when they arrived. She told officers that Jermaine Bunn had thrown her from the vehicle because she wouldn’t have sex with him. She said he was armed with a handgun and had already left the area.

The woman said Bunn picked her up from work but became upset when she refused to have sex with him. She said he choked her and at one point, dragged her while she was hanging out of the vehicle, trying to get away.

Police said the woman had scratches on her back, legs and wrist. She told police that she couldn’t walk and believed her legs had been run over, according to a police report.

A witness reported seeing the woman lying in the roadway and a white SUV driving away,

Police filed charges against Bunn, and he was arrested Monday.