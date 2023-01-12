CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested in Campbell after a woman said he threatened to blow up her house with her eight kids inside.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a house on 6th Street after a concerned relative alerted police to a domestic situation.

While officers were at the 6th Street address, another officer located the suspect, 30-year-old Aaron Allen, outside of a house in the 400 block of McCartney Road and brought him back to 6th Street to figure out what was going on.

A woman there told police that Allen became angry after she told him to stop smoking in the house, and she said he threatened to blow up the house with her children inside, according to a police report.

Officers discovered that Allen also had a warrant out of Mahoning County, and he was arrested. Allen was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated menacing, drug possession, driving under suspension, improper turn and not wearing a seat belt.

He is being held on $2,500 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Friday in Campbell Municipal Court.

Court records show that Allen was charged with domestic violence in 2020, but the charges were dropped when the victim failed to appear in court.