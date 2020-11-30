Woman says man crawled in window and stole her cellphone in Warren

The incident happened Nov. 25 at about 6 a.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of Fifth St. SW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that a man crawled into a window of her apartment and took her cellphone.

The incident happened Nov. 25 at about 6 a.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of Fifth St. SW.

According to a police report, the woman said the man came into her house through a window, took her phone and hid it from her.

The woman said she tried to run out of the apartment, but the man grabbed her by the hair. She said she just did whatever he said until he started to calm down and left.

The woman said she found the screen to her window had been cut.

More headlines from WKBN.com: