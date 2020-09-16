Woman says Facebook comment led to attack, robbery in Youngstown

The victim told police that the suspects dragged her out of a car and took her purse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman told Youngstown police she was dragged out of a car Tuesday, assaulted and had her purse taken because of a Facebook feud.

Rakeisha Shelton, 32, of Hudson Avenue, and Jalania Mattison, 33, of Jean Street, were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a single count each of robbery after they were arrested about 5:15 p.m. at Shelton’s home. They are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said the victim told them she had made a comment on Facebook about people not taking care of their children and Shelton and Mattison took exception to the comment.

The two spotted the victim in a car at Brentwood and Glenwood avenues, forced the car to stop, reached in and grabbed the victim and threw her on the street.

During the attack, the victim’s purse was taken, the report said. The purse had $500 inside.

When officers went to arrest Shelton and Mattison, they had to call for backup because at least 40 people were on the lawn, reports said.

