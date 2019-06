Two women made it to shore safely, but one was stranded on a rock

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – In Lawrence County, a woman was rescued from Neshannock Creek Sunday evening.

Police said three women were on floating devices and kayaks when they tipped over into the high waters around 7 p.m.

Two of them made it to shore safely, but one was stranded on a rock in the creek.

Police sent boats out and brought the woman to safety.