Woman reports shots fired at her while driving in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman told police that someone fired two shots at her car on Youngstown’s West Side street late Monday afternoon.

Officers were called about 5:25 p.m. to Salt Springs Road and Elberen Street where a woman said she was at a stop sign and a man and woman walked in front of her car. She said as she pulled away, the woman swore at her and the man took a gun out of a backpack he was carrying, firing two shots at her.

The driver was not harmed. She drove away and called police, reports said.