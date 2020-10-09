Woman reports shots fired at her vehicle in Warren

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Risher and Palmyra roads

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman driving in Warren said shots were fired at her car Thursday night.

The woman reported that as she was turning on to Risher Road from Palmyra when someone in a silver Pontiac G5 fired shots at her car. She said she went to her passenger’s home and called 911.

The passenger told police that they were going to buy a joint but that had nothing to do with the shooting, according to a police report.

Police reported finding two bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle as well as a dent from a bullet. They also recovered shell casings in the area.

According to the police report, the victims told police that they did not know the shooters and did not recognize the vehicle.

