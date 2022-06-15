WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman reported that her car window was shot out as she was driving through Warren early Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, it happened just after midnight as the woman was driving on Oak Street near Delaware Avenue.

The victim told police that she noticed a dark-colored SUV traveling behind her and a burgundy truck with an attached trailer traveling toward her. She then heard loud booms that sounded like fireworks and moments later, heard the sound of glass shattering.

The woman said the back window of her vehicle had been shot out. She drove to a family member’s house to call police, according to the report.

Police said there was a single bullet hole in the windshield, and it appeared that the bullet came from behind her.

Around 11:10 p.m. Monday, police also received a report that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other on Northwest Boulevard. Witnesses reported that two dark-colored vehicles were involved and that several teenagers riding scooters in the 2400 block of Northwest Boulevard took off running when the shots were fired.

Officers collected two shell casings from the roadway.