Woman reports robbery attempt at Boardman ATM

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman reported that a man tried to rob her while she was at the ATM at a bank in Boardman.

According to the victim, it happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday at Premiere Bank on Market Street.

She told police that she was withdrawing money from the ATM when she heard the sound of someone running nearby. She said she looked out her driver’s side car window and saw a man in an “Army green-colored jacket and dark pants” running toward her car.

She said the man, who was also wearing a black mask, reached into her car and grabbed her jacket around the neck area. She said the man asked her how much money was on the card and kept looking toward the ATM.

The woman said she was screaming during the encounter and she stepped on the gas pedal, causing the man to let go of her jacket as she drove away. Her debit card was left in the ATM, according to the police report.

The woman further described the robber to police as a white man, probably 30 to 40 years old, wearing a dark-colored hat and dark clothes. He appeared to be approximately 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds, with a medium build.

Officers checked the area but were unable to find the man and continue to investigate.