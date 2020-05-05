Woman reports robbery after looking at home advertised for sale in Youngstown

The woman told police she agreed to meet someone about 5:45 p.m. who was selling a home in the 1600 block of Stewart Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman who came to look at a Youngstown house for sale on the internet was robbed at gunpoint late Monday afternoon.

The woman told police she agreed to meet someone about 5:45 p.m. who was selling a home in the 1600 block of Stewart Avenue. After she parked in the drive, a man wearing a mask and carrying a handgun with an extended magazine walked up to her car and demanded her money and her 9mm handgun.

The woman gave the man $240 and the gun and the man fled back into the house with another woman, reports said.

The victim went to a nearby store to call police, reports said. Reports said the victim has a valid concealed carry permit