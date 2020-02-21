Woman reports robber tried pulling her out of car in Youngstown

Reports said the woman had bruises around her eyes and a bruise on her shoulder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman told police someone tried to drag her from her car Thursday morning as she was driving down Hillman Street in Youngstown.

The victim spoke to police about 2 p.m. Thursday from St. Elizabeth Health Center, where she said she was stopped at a red light when a man tried to drag her out of her car.

The man bit her on the shoulder and punched her and pulled her hair before she was able to drive away, reports said. He was able to get her wallet, reports said.

Reports said the woman had bruises around her eyes and a bruise on her shoulder. The woman drove to a home on the East Side before police were called, reports said.

The woman told police she waited before reporting the attack because she did not want to go to the hospital.