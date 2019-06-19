Woman reports rape, says she was taken to several locations in Warren

The woman reported that the assault started at a TMHA building on Tod Avenue, according to a police report

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a woman told officers from a local emergency room that she was raped and taken to several locations around Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called Tuesday to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where they talked to a woman who said she was raped.

The 26-year-old woman, who was in extreme pain, according to the report, said the assault started about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Trumbull Metropolitan Authority building on Tod Avenue and “continued to various unknown locations around the city.”

The woman said she did not know her attacker.

Police were informed about the crime at about 3:20 a.m. at the hospital.

The case was turned over to a specialized officer.