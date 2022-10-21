WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Arson investigators are looking into a fire that happened Friday in Warren.

It happened about 12:45 a.m. on the 800 block of Kinsman St. NW.

When police got there, firefighters had already put the fire out.

The woman who lives there said she came home about 12:45 a.m. and started to watch TV. About 20 minutes later, she noticed that her front porch was on fire.

She tried to put the fire out with water but then called the fire department.

Firefighters said it looked as though someone used gas from a can on the porch to light the fire.

A report was filed with the police department.