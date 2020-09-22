Woman reports man tried prying open her Liberty hotel room door with steak knife

Police said the suspect admitted to carrying a steak knife around but said he was just bringing his friend steak

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing charges after a woman at a Liberty hotel reported that a man she didn’t know tried prying open the door to her room with a steak knife.

The woman at the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue called police just before 9:30 p.m. Friday to report an attempted break-in.

The woman said she was sitting in her car in front of her hotel room when she saw a man trying to pry open the door with a steak knife. The woman said her four children, ranging in age from 10 months to 10 years old, were in the room at the time and her oldest son opened the door when hearing the commotion outside.

The woman told police she ran toward the door and screamed at her son to close it, according to a police report.

The report states the man never said anything to the group, but the woman felt they were in danger. She reported that the unknown man seemed to be heavily intoxicated at the time.

According to the report, the suspect ran off into his hotel room after hearing sirens.

Police said when they got there, the suspect, 66-year-old Kenneth Mozzillo, was under covers on the bed. He refused to come out of the room and officers had to handcuff him, according to the report.

Police reported finding the steak knife on the floor near a nightstand in Mozzillo’s room.

Police said Mozzillo was intoxicated and admitted to drinking half a bottle of liquor that evening. He also admitted to carrying a steak knife around the hotel but said he was “bringing steak to his friend,” according to the report.

According to the report, officers also found four other large steak knives in Mozzillo’s room.

They arrested him on charges of inducing panic, aggravated menacing, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and bond was set at $7,500. As a condition of the bond, Mozzillo is not allowed to return to Rodeway Inn, according to court records.

