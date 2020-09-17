Woman reports man fired gun inside SUV in Youngstown

After the incident, he drove away with a child in the car, according to a police report

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man Wednesday was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of domestic violence after reports said he fired a gun inside an SUV during an argument.

Jawon Williams, 27, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Belden Court, where a woman there said she was driving her SUV when she got in an argument with Williams and he pulled a gun and fired it.

The woman became scared and pulled over in front of a Belden Court and got out, along with a passenger. As she did, Williams drove away with their child in the back seat, reports said.

Officers found the SUV two hours later in the 800 block of East Florida Avenue with Williams inside, where he was taken into custody. The child was also in the SUV but he was unharmed.

Police did not find a gun in the SUV, but they did find two live 9mm rounds, reports said.

