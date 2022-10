WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that she found her lost dog shot in a ditch.

Officers were called Friday to the 900 block of Swallow St. SW after a woman found her dog in a ditch with gunshot wounds.

The woman said she called police the day before at about 11:50 a.m. and reported hearing gunshots. She said she believed that someone shot her dog but she couldn’t find it in the area.

The dog was later found in a ditch down the street from where the woman lives.

Officers took a report.