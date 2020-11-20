Woman reports kidnapping, rape at Liberty motel

Police arrested two suspects, who they say were accused of grabbing a woman and taking her to a motel

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators arrested two men accused of beating and raping a woman in a Liberty motel room.

Officers were called to the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue on Tuesday night, where they found a woman bleeding and screaming for help.

The woman said she was walking along Belmont Avenue in front of Speedway when she said Larry Burgess, 31, and Marques White, 34, pulled up in a vehicle and parked in Station Square’s parking lot. She said the men then grabbed her by her hair and pulled her into the vehicle.

She said the men then took her to a motel room, where she said White raped her and Burgess choked and beat her.

The woman was able to escape and ran to other doors, knocking and yelling for help, according to a police report.

Officers spoke with a witness, who reported seeing the woman screaming for help and a man chasing her with a gun. Officers also reported finding blood in the motel room and a broken window, as well as other evidence.

The victim said the suspects left in a tan SUV down Belmont Avenue after taking $120 from her, according to the report.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle near Speedway in Niles, where they reported taking both men into custody. Deputies noted that the men appeared nervous, and Burgess’s hands and phone were covered in a large amount of blood. He admitted to coming from the Rodeway Inn in Liberty, according to the report.

Deputies reported that White was found with pipes, a digital scale and white powder.

Liberty police reported that a search of the vehicle also uncovered a loaded handgun, box of needles, white and brown powdery substances and a white rock-like substance, as well as condoms and a white hooded sweatshirt with blood on it.

Both men were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault. White was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges are pending, according to the report.