BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman reported that her 2022 Kia Telluride was taken from a parking lot in Boardman.

The woman told police that she parked her SUV at about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the YMCA parking lot and went to work at nearby Mercy Health. The report stated that when she came out at 7:30 a.m. the next day, the vehicle was gone and there was no broken glass on the ground.

The woman had the FOB to the vehicle in her possession but said another one could have been in the car and was misplaced while moving into a new residence.

A Kia app allowed police to track the vehicle, and they found it unlocked on Brooklyn Avenue in Youngstown.

The woman allowed detectives to search the car and take evidence from the vehicle.

Detectives noted that a gun that the woman said was in the console was missing and entered it as stolen for other agencies to see.

The GPS information on the vehicle was gathered and the investigation is ongoing.