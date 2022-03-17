WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that a man she knows threatened her with a gun.

Officers were called about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Delaware Ave. NW on reports of a disturbance.

A 26-year-old woman told police that her ex-boyfriend was at the home to retrieve his belongings when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

She said while the gun was in his hand, the bullets fell out of it onto the floor. After that, the woman said the man picked up the bullets, ran out the door and jumped into an SUV that was waiting for him.

Before he could leave, the woman said she went outside to hand the man his grandmother’s ashes and he started to yell and grab at her.

The woman said another female got out of the SUV and got the man to get inside the vehicle and they left.