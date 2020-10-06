Woman reports friend stole her car, took off in it after trip to Liberty Walmart

The victim said the woman pulled out a knife and pointed it at her, then took off in the car

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing felonious assault and aggravated robbery charges after an argument that started in the Walmart parking lot.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the store on Goldie Road in Liberty, where a woman reported she was the victim of a robbery.

According to the woman, she arrived at the store with Aleah Swank, who she allowed to drive her car, and a man, who was in the back seat. The victim said she was arguing with Swank and Swank refused to return her car keys or get out of the car.

According to a police report, the victim said Swank pulled out a knife and pointed it at her, then took off in the car. The report states Swank then tried hitting the woman with the car as she left.

Police entered the car as stolen and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers later found it in Girard, where Swank was taken into custody.

Police reported finding a utility knife in the vehicle, which they believed was used during the robbery. Police also found a baseball bat in the backseat, which Swank told police the victim hit her in the head with.

Officers noted in their report that Swank had an injury to her forehead.

