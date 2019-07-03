Woman reports being stabbed by masked intruders inside her Warren home

The woman told police the men "slashed at her" and officers could see her arms were bleeding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman reported being stabbed Tuesday night by two men who she said broke into her Warren home.

The woman called 911 around 7 p.m., reporting two masked men forced their way into her home on Rio Terra Street NW and “slashed at her” in her kitchen.

Police said the woman was bleeding from both arms.

Officers said chairs in the kitchen were knocked over and the refrigerator was pushed out of place.

The woman told police she didn’t think the men took anything and said they only told her “not to move or it would get worse,” according to a police report.

The woman said she was able to grab a phone and dial 911, at which time the men ran out of the house.

Police used a K-9 to try to track the men but weren’t able to find them. Police did report finding fresh four-wheeler tracks in the area.

According to a police report, the woman said she got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend earlier. She said she was upset, so she went for a walk around the neighborhood before the stabbing.