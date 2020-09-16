Woman reports being shot while driving on Youngstown’s south side

Police were given the name of a suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who was wounded about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday while she was driving her car on Youngstown’s south side is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police were called to the hospital after the woman drove herself there. One of two women in the car with her said they were driving on West Hylda Avenue when a woman she has been feuding with over a man fired several shots at the car and hit the driver, who was not part of the feud.

The other witness refused to speak to police, reports said.

The driver, 23, also identified the shooter but did not give much information, reports said.

Reports said there was no visible gunfire damage on the car the victim drove to the hospital.

