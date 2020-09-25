Woman reports being robbed by man who called her ‘street walker’ in Warren

The woman said the man gave her and her sister a ride from Gas Land and asked how much a sex act from her would cost

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman said she was robbed in Warren by a man who offered her a ride from Gas Land and accused her of being a “street walker.”

The victim told police she was with her sister at Gas Land on N. Park Avenue NE around 9:30 a.m. Thursday when a man she didn’t know in a maroon-colored car came up to them and offered to give them a ride back to their place. The woman said she and her sister got into the car.

She said while they were in the car, the man asked how much a sex act from her would cost. She said she told the man she doesn’t do that and he replied that she has to be a “street walker” or she wouldn’t be walking around for no reason, according to a police report.

She said the man then offered her drugs for a sex act, which she also refused, the report states.

The woman told police she did offer to buy the man cigarettes and she pulled out a $20 bill. That’s when she said the man grabbed the $20 bill.

According to the report, the woman refused to get out of the car until the man handed her the $20 back, but she said the man instead dragged her out of the car, punched her and kicked her while she was on the ground. He then reportedly left with the $20.

Police noted in their report that the woman had a scrape on her wrist, which was bleeding, but she didn’t want medical treatment.

Officers went to Gas Land to see if the man was still there, but they weren’t able to find him. The woman described the man as a short black man, about 127 pounds, with black hair.

More stories from WKBN.com: