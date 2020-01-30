Woman reports being drugged at Boardman bar

Laboratory results showed that the woman had Rohypnol, the 'date rape drug,' in her system, according to a police report

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman reported being drugged at a Boardman bar, according to a police report.

A 40-year-old woman told police that she was having a few drinks at the bar and restaurant with a witness on Boardman-Canfield Road when it happened on January 18.

She said over the course of the night, she had two martinis and two shots. Around 11:30 p.m., she said she was feeling extremely tired and she “blacked out.”

She said she woke up on her kitchen floor and was vomiting all the next day. She said although her head was pounding, she did not feel hungover, according to the report.

The woman said she went to the emergency room, and on Monday, she received her lab results from the hospital. The hospital found she had a head injury and Rohypnol, a tranquilizer also known as the “date rape drug,” was found in her system, police reported.

She and the witness believed that a man at the bar had put the drug into her drink. They said the suspect was close to the victim all night and was trying to make a spectacle of how intoxicated she appeared to be.

The suspect’s name is redacted from a police report, but the report indicates that a man tried driving the woman home that night.

According to the report, the woman and the witness hadn’t met the men before that night.