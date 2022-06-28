NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman said she was raped, taken from her home and assaulted again at a motel in North Lima.

According to a police report, officers were called June 14 to a motel on Market Street where a woman there said she had been assaulted. Police noted that the victim had bruises underneath both of her eyes.

The woman said that a man she knows raped her at her home in East Palestine and then brought her to the motel in North Lima where he raped her multiple times and beat her. She said they had been staying at the motel from June 13-14.

The suspect was not anywhere around, police said, but they took evidence from the motel room including bed sheets, a rope, cup, cigarette, clothing and pillowcases.

The woman told officers that what made her call the police this day was that the suspect had kept beating her, targeting areas of her body where she had suffered previous injuries.

The woman added that the suspect has a gun and that on a previous occasion when police were called to her house for a welfare check, the suspect was standing at the side of the door with the gun threatening to shoot her and her kids if she said anything, the report stated.

Police were given a description of the suspect and where he might be.

The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for examination.

The suspect is also accused of taking the woman’s car, which was put in the LEADS police system.