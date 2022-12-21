YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman will spend seven to 10-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in a fatal hit-and-run case.

Kasodah Davenport, 26, entered her plea on Tuesday during a pretrial in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney’s courtroom.

U.S. Marshals arrested Davenport in August following an investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash, which happened in Youngstown in May.

Police say Davenport hit Richard Oliver, 66, with a car on Bryant Street, killing him, during an argument. She then left the scene.

She was originally charged with murder in the case.